Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SFT stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 106.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 213,587 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,218,000. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

