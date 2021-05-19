Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.16 billion-$10.16 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -242.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.