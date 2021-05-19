Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 331,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,533. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

