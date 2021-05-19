Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 133.25 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £83.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.89. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 52.16 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

