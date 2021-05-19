Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON GPH opened at GBX 133.25 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £83.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.89. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 52.16 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).
About Global Ports
