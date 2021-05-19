Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.94

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

