Signaturefd LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 108.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Crown by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

NYSE CCK opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

