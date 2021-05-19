Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of AGQ opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

