Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €42.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.67 ($50.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIGHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

