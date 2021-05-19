Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit