Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

