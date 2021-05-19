Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

