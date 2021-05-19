Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Analyst Recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

