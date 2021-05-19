SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3,856.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808,023 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of SLM worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $46,532,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.