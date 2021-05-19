SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1,183.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. SM Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 90,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,644. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

