SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,023. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

