SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.