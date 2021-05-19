SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNC. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.75 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.