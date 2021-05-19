SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

