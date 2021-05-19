Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMBBY. Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

