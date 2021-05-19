Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €34.10 ($40.12) and last traded at €34.10 ($40.12). Approximately 144,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.62 ($39.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit