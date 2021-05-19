Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €34.10 ($40.12) and last traded at €34.10 ($40.12). Approximately 144,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.62 ($39.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

