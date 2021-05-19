SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.17 and last traded at $228.83. Approximately 16,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,115,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

