SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Insider Jason Bliss Sells 24,339 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SWI stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

