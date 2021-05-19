Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.34 and last traded at $48.02. 664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

