South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Shares Down 0.1%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 357,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 119,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.9062 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJIU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS in the 1st quarter worth $32,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 935,000 shares in the last quarter.

