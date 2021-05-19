SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.