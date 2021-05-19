Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 179 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.26. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,246. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

