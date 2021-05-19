Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $544,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 281,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

