Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 15,979 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,298 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.