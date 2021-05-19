Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $519,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,802 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 54,791 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $166.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.81 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,503 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

