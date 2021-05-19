Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

