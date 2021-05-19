Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $801.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.38 million and the highest is $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 124,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,979. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

