SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $73.10

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.10, but opened at $70.41. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.67, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,655,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.