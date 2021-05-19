SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $91.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,220. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,797 shares of company stock worth $3,466,506. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

