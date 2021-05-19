Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 4.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.98. 371,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,337. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 322.48, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

