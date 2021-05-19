Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

