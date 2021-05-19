Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.40. 4,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.69 and its 200-day moving average is $204.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

