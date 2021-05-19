Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 10,985 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.