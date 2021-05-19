Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

XOM traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

