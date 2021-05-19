Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.34. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

