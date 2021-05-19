Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $75.07 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,483,306 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $75,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.