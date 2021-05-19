Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 17,351 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $66,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Paylocity by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 114.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paylocity by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

PCTY stock opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $117.61 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.46, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.