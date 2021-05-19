Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 36,371 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $100,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

