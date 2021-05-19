Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

