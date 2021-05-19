State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.23 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.