State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,354 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

