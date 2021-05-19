State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,143 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of B&G Foods worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B&G Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113,512 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.