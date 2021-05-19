State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,952 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

