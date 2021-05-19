Steven Spinner Sells 109,643 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Spinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $16,761,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,415,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

