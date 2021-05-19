Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

