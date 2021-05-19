Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PagSeguro Digital Put Options (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,145 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

