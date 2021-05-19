Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tenaris Call Options (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,034 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,694% compared to the typical volume of 392 call options.

TS opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

