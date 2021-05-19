Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nu Skin Enterprises Call Options (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,845% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.